China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.64. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 5,199 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

