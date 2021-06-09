Traders Buy High Volume of Precipio Call Options (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,556 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,554% compared to the typical volume of 336 call options.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Precipio stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08. Precipio has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the first quarter worth $39,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

