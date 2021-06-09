Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of PDS opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

