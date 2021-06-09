Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.17.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

