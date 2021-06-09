Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE NWG opened at $5.92 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.