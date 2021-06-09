Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

NYSE EQR opened at $79.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

