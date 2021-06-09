Analysts Set Expectations for FirstService Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$847.22 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$223.88.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$204.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 71.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$197.88. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$130.69 and a 52 week high of C$219.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

In related news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

