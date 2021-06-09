Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

