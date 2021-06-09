HC Wainwright Increases Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Price Target to $12.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.71.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,473 shares of company stock worth $29,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

