Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SMWB opened at $21.93 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

