Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SMWB opened at $21.93 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
About Similarweb
