Fisker (FSR) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fisker to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fisker and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fisker Competitors 917 2283 2600 147 2.33

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.55%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 3.32%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -45.18 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 37.44

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

