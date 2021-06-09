Head-To-Head Review: PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) vs. Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Terminix Global alerts:

This table compares Terminix Global and PHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.31 $551.00 million $0.95 53.16 PHI Group $1.67 million 142.38 -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than PHI Group.

Volatility & Risk

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHI Group has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terminix Global and PHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terminix Global currently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Terminix Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than PHI Group.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and PHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09% PHI Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Terminix Global beats PHI Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc. provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.