Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Shares of ETSY opened at $170.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.79. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

