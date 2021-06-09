Robert W. Baird Downgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Neutral

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

COF stock opened at $162.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

