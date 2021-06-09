Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

FRA EVK opened at €28.92 ($34.02) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.76. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

