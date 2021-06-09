KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €72.00 by Nord/LB

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.25 ($86.18).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €76.60 ($90.12) on Monday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a one year high of €80.90 ($95.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.99.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

