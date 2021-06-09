HC Wainwright Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to “Buy”

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FATE. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $79.23 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

