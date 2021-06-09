CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.82. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in CubeSmart by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

