Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $152.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.