Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.