Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

STKS stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.18 million, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,280,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,571,720.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $66,504.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,134 shares of company stock worth $1,740,763. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

