Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

QSR stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In related news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,602 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,656. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

