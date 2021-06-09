B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:BRIVU) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 16th

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:BRIVU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIVU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

