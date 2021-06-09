MedTech Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 16th (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

MedTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MTACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. MedTech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of MTACU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. MedTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,628,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,353,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $525,000.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

