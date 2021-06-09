KINS Technology Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 14th (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

KINS Technology Group’s (OTCMKTS:KINZU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. KINS Technology Group had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of KINS Technology Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of KINZU stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,580,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.