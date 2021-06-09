Gores Holdings VI, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 9th

Gores Holdings VI’s (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Gores Holdings VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gores Holdings VI’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GHVIU stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85. Gores Holdings VI has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $595,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $615,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $532,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth $6,360,000.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

