The Trade Desk Stock Set to Split on Thursday, June 17th (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $604.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $631.48. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $343.04 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,729 shares of company stock valued at $83,940,451 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.