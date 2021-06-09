Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) was down 3.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.01. Approximately 630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 241,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Specifically, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $2,040,486. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

