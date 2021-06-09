Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Brixmor Property Group traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 10403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.