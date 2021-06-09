Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 2,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Specifically, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,372 shares of company stock valued at $796,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $696.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.37.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.