Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duke Realty traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 5084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

