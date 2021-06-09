NuStar Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,216 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,051% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,519 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.