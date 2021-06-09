Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,198 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,743% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,518,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,797 shares of company stock worth $4,286,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $204,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

