JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $166.51 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.