ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of ORIC opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,827 shares of company stock valued at $9,303,198.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 372,879 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

