JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

JFEEF stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. JFE has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

