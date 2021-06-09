Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.