Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLAY opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,059 shares of company stock worth $5,516,300. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

