Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

