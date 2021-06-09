-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics also reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock worth $268,027 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 589,724 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $503.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.94. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.