AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.07.

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.