Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires 28 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($195.71).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jonathan David Kemp purchased 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($193.89).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £604.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 519.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

