Insider Selling: City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total value of £232,200 ($303,370.79).
Shares of LON:CLIG opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 537.13. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.32).
About City of London Investment Group
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.