Insider Selling: City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total value of £232,200 ($303,370.79).

Shares of LON:CLIG opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 537.13. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.32).

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

