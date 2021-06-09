Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 200,000 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).
Zillah Byng-Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).
LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,976 ($38.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,440.80. Future plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,988 ($39.04). The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.93.
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
