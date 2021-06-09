Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 200,000 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Zillah Byng-Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,976 ($38.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,440.80. Future plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,988 ($39.04). The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.