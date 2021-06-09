$9.27 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post sales of $9.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.41 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.89 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.06. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

