Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce sales of $665.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.00 million and the highest is $671.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stericycle by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. 354,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

