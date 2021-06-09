Injective Protocol Trading 17% Lower This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $214.29 million and approximately $36.27 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.78 or 0.00023752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.29 or 0.00943335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.39 or 0.09340188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,530,078 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars.

