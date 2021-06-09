Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Trading Down 0.3%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $20,060,000. 11 Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $20,040,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,045,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,785,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,025,000.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.