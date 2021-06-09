Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.73. Lawson Products shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 5,485 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $537.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

