Konomi Network (KONO) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $8.18 million and $2.26 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002178 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,455,779 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

